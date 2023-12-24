Pantomime and carol singing proposed for Unesco cultural status

Reading Time: < 1 minute

British Christmas traditions, such as pantomime, carol singing and wreath-making could receive protected status.

It comes as the government confirms it will ratify the 2003 Unesco Convention for Safeguarding Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Traditions already recognised across the world include the Argentinian tango and Belgium beer culture.

The system protects crafts, practices and traditions which give people a sense of identity across the world.

Members of the public will be consulted from Saturday on what values and traditions should be celebrated and how the adjudication process should work for deciding which of those nominated values is chosen.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) says they will work with the devolved nations to make sure that all territories feel represented in the nomination process.

They will then present the nominations to parliament before officially ratifying the convention with Unesco in the spring of 2024.

Those wishing to take part will be able to nominate celebratory days such as Hogmanay, Burns Night, Shrove Tuesday and the Welsh tradition of Eisteddfodau.

Traditions up for consideration could include Highland dancing, bagpipe playing, cheese-rolling and Welsh valley male voice choirs.

