Paolo Rossi’s home burgled during his funeral

The home of Italy’s 1982 World Cup hero Paolo Rossi was burgled during his funeral service on Saturday, local reports say.

The footballer’s funeral was held in Vicenza.

According to Ansa reports, Rossi’s wife, Federica Cappelletti, returned home from the ceremony to find their home in Tuscany had been broken into.

A watch belonging to Rossi and cash were among the items reported stolen.

The break-in has been reported to the police and an investigation is under way.

Photo A priest comforts Rossi’s widow Federica Cappelletti (L) in front of the coffin at the Santa Maria Annunciata Cathedral after the funeral mass for Paolo Rossi, in Vicenza, northeastern Italy, 12 December 2020. Former Italian soccer player Paolo Rossi, who led the national team to its 1982 World Cup victory, had died on 09 December 2020 in Siena at the age of 64. EPA-EFE/NICOLA FOSSELLA

