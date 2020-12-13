Paolo Rossi’s home burgled during his funeral

Reading Time: < 1 minute
The home of Italy’s 1982 World Cup hero Paolo Rossi was burgled during his funeral service on Saturday, local reports say.
The footballer’s funeral was held in Vicenza.
According to
Ansa reports, Rossi’s wife, Federica Cappelletti, returned home from the ceremony to find their home in Tuscany had been broken into.
A watch belonging to Rossi and cash were among the items reported stolen.
The break-in has been reported to the police and an investigation is under way.
Photo A priest comforts Rossi’s widow Federica Cappelletti (L) in front of the coffin at the Santa Maria Annunciata Cathedral after the funeral mass for Paolo Rossi, in Vicenza, northeastern Italy, 12 December 2020. Former Italian soccer player Paolo Rossi, who led the national team to its 1982 World Cup victory, had died on 09 December 2020 in Siena at the age of 64. EPA-EFE/NICOLA FOSSELLA
13th December 2020
Pedestrians pass a waste bin for disposable face masks, in Aarhus Center, Denmark.
Aarhus Municipality are placing one hundred waste bins for disposable face masks.
The buckets have a clamped lid, which ensures that neither birds nor wind ca...
13th December 2020
There is still a long way to go on Brexit talks, Britain’s foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday as London and Brussels face a make-or-break decision on an elusive trade agreement.
“We want to be treated like any other independent self-res...
13th December 2020
China reported 24 new coronavirus cases in the mainland on Sunday, up from 13 cases a day earlier, while the authorities were monitoring possible contacts in the domestic tourism hotspot of Hainan.
There were five local cases and 19 imported infe...
13th December 2020
Just days after bushfires threatened an Australian World Heritage site, thousands were bracing for floods on the subtropical east coast on Sunday, with beaches closed and the authorities urging people to sandbag their homes.
With as much as 475 m...
13th December 2020
The arch-conservative United Poland party decided on Saturday to remain in government despite its opposition to a European Union budget deal, the party's leader said, meaning the ruling coalition will keep its majority.
United Poland had called f...
13th December 2020
Norway may stop British and EU vessels fishing in its waters from Jan. 1, its fisheries minister said, as talks on the management of common North Sea stocks have been held up by London’s protracted Brexit standoff with Brussels.
Norway, which is ...
13th December 2020
Dutch Ministers are to meet at the prime minister’s official residence on Sunday to discuss the continuing rise in the number of positive coronavirus tests.
On Saturday, the authorities said 9182 new cases had been registered, the highest total s...
13th December 2020
Danish tragicomedy "Another Round" was named best European film of the year at the European Film Awards on Saturday — in addition to a series of further awards it won during the evening.
The presenter of the evening Steven Gätjen acknowledged rig...
13th December 2020
Pope Francis urged countries to work towards net zero carbon emissions and committed Vatican City - the world's smallest state - to reaching the target by 2050.
Francis, who has championed environmental causes since his election in 2013, told a ...
13th December 2020
Chelsea’s 17-match unbeaten run came to an end with a 1-0 defeat at Everton, while the Manchester derby between United and City ended goalless in the Premier League on Saturday.
The results leave Tottenham Hotspur top of the table on 24 points le...
