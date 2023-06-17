Paolo Rossi’s widow to run for president of women’s Figc

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Federica Cappelletti, the widow of late soccer great Paolo Rossi, is to run for president of the now fully professional women’s division of the Italian football federation (Figc), ANSA learned.

“I have decided to devote myself to the promotion and development of women’s soccer in Italy, in a fully sustainable perspective,” Cappelletti told ANSA.

The journalist from Perugia will stand for election on June 29 and will likely be running against the incumbent president Ludovica Mantovani.

Cappelletti is president of the Paolo Rossi Foundation, created in memory of the legendary footballer who scored the opening goal in the Azzurri’s 3-1 triumph over West Germany in the final of the 1982 World Cup following his unforgettable hat-trick against favourites Brazil two rounds earlier.

Rossi who died in December 2020 aged 64.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino (R), Paolo Rossi’s wife Federica Cappelletti-Rossi (C) with her daughters Maria Vittoria (2-L) and Sofia Elena (L) hold the original FIFA World Cup trophy during an event in memory of late Italian football player Paolo Rossi at the FIFA World Football Museum in Zuerich, Switzerland, 09 December 2021. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL BUHOLZER

Via ANSA

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first