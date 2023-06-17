Paolo Rossi’s widow to run for president of women’s Figc

Federica Cappelletti, the widow of late soccer great Paolo Rossi, is to run for president of the now fully professional women’s division of the Italian football federation (Figc), ANSA learned.
“I have decided to devote myself to the promotion and development of women’s soccer in Italy, in a fully sustainable perspective,” Cappelletti told ANSA.
The journalist from Perugia will stand for election on June 29 and will likely be running against the incumbent president Ludovica Mantovani.
Cappelletti is president of the Paolo Rossi Foundation, created in memory of the legendary footballer who scored the opening goal in the Azzurri’s 3-1 triumph over West Germany in the final of the 1982 World Cup following his unforgettable hat-trick against favourites Brazil two rounds earlier.
Rossi who died in December 2020 aged 64.
Via ANSA