Pope Francis’ prayer on the tombs of the popes buried in the Teutonic cemetery in Rome, 2 November 2020.

Pope Francis celebrated Holy Mass on All Souls’ Day for the commemoration of the deceased faithful in the Church of the Teutonic Cemetery in the Vatican before praying on the tombs of the cemetery and in the Vatican Grottoes where deceased Pontiffs are laid to rest.





epa08793463 A handout picture provided by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis’ prayer on the tombs of the popes buried in the Teutonic cemetery in Rome, 2 November 2020. EPA-EFE/VATICAN MEDIA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

