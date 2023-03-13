Pardons issued in Iran for 22,000 people arrested in demonstrations after Mahsa Amini’s death

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Some 22,000 people arrested in the recent Iran protests that swept the Islamic Republic have been pardoned, according to the country’s head of judiciary.

Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejehi was quoted as announcing the figure by the state-run IRNA news agency on Monday.

He claimed a total of 82,656 prisoners and those facing charges had been pardoned, and of those, some 22,000 had been arrested during the demonstrations.

Mr Ejehi added that those pardoned had not committed theft or violent crimes.

Previous reports had suggested Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei could pardon many people who were caught up in the demonstrations ahead of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Months of continuing protests were sparked in September by the killing of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was detained by the country’s morality police.

