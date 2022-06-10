Paris Champions League final was ‘nightmare’ for Liverpool mayor, CCTV evidence lost

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Liverpool mayor Steve Rotheram told the French Senate on Thursday how the Champions League soccer final became a “nightmare” as France continued its probe into disorder at the match and it emerged that key CCTV footage had been deleted.

The May 28 final, which Liverpool lost 1-0 to Real Madrid, was delayed after police officers forcefully held back people trying to enter the ground. Riot police sprayed tear gas on fans, including women and children.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has said large numbers of Liverpool fans turning up without valid tickets caused a crowd crush at Paris’s Stade de France, but that has been denied by Liverpool officials and supporters.

Rotheram said problems began as fans arrived at the ground, only to find routes blocked off by police vans.

This contributed to a crowd build-up that got so bad that people had to climb over grills to get into the ground – which in turn attracted local criminals who sought to take advantage of the chaos by pickpocketing people, said Rotheram, who said he was robbed of his possessions during the evening.

via Reuters