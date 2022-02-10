Paris police authority bans French ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests from the capital

Reading Time: < 1 minute

PARIS, Feb 10 (Reuters) – The Paris police authority said it had decided to ban the so-called motorists’ “Freedom Convoy” from holding protests in the French capital from February 11-February 14.

Protesters had set out from southern France on Wednesday in what they call a “freedom convoy” that will converge on Paris and Brussels to demand an end to COVID-19 restrictions, inspired by demonstrators who have blocked a Canadian border crossing.

About 200 protesters assembled in a parking lot in Nice, on France’s Mediterranean coast, with many displaying Canadian flags in a nod to the truckers in Canada who are protesting their government’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Photo – A woman waves Canadian and French flags as people gather for the ‘Freedom Convoy’ before heading to Paris, in Nice, France, 09 February 2022. A series of convoy demonstrations has been taking place in France to call for the lifting of all Covid-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates, in light of the ongoing protest in Canada, where truck drivers have been rallying against the government-imposed mandatory Covid-19 vaccine to enter the country. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER