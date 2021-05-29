Reading Time: < 1 minute

A so-called “test concert” will be held in Paris for French new wave band Indochine on Saturday evening in an experiment to see how much France can return to normal amid an improving coronavirus situation. While attendees will have to wear a mask and give proof of a negative Covid-19 test, they will not have to socially distance, France 24 reports.

5,000 people are allowed to enjoy the gig at Paris’s Bercy arena while 2,500 other volunteers will stay at home to act as the control group to see if Covid-19 spreads among the concert-goers.

The event will start at 5 pm in order to finish ahead of France’s 9 pm curfew to contain the virus’s spread. The experiment was open to people aged 18-49 without underlying health risks.

France 24