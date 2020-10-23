Parliament debates Electrogas inquiry motion: The Headline – In-Nazzjon

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon follows a debate in parliament discussing a motion by the Opposition for a public inquiry into the Electrogas power station. Opposition Leader Bernard Grech appealed to government MPs to back the motion.

Another story says that government debt is expected to rise from €5.7 million this year to €9.2 million in 2023. The paper says the total figure amounts to more than half the debt owed since Malta started borrowing money.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

CDpro issue 12

Like this: Like Loading...