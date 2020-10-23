Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree

Parliament debates Electrogas inquiry motion: The Headline – In-Nazzjon

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon follows a debate in parliament discussing a motion by the Opposition for a public inquiry into the Electrogas power station. Opposition Leader Bernard Grech appealed to government MPs to back the motion.

Another story says that government debt is expected to rise from €5.7 million this year to €9.2 million in 2023. The paper says the total figure amounts to more than half the debt owed since Malta started borrowing money.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

CDpro issue 12
%d bloggers like this: