Archbishop Scicluna touted for top Vatican post – reports / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 11 January 2022

Updated 0730 – Archbishop Scicluna touted for top Vatican post – reports

The Malta Independent reveals this morning that Archbishop Charles J Scicluna could be considered for a top Vatican post, particularly within the Congregation for the Doctrine of Faith. This post, which is one of the highest offices in the Vatican hierarchy, is responsible for promulgating and defending the Christian doctrine. According to Church sources quoted by the same news outlet, Scicluna could be asked by the Pope to take up this position, opening up the vacancy for a new Archbishop for the Maltese diocese.

Morning Briefing

Malta Airport criticises new vaccine certificate rules

Malta International Airport has taken a position against new vaccine certificate rules due to come into force next week, saying they put an “unnecessary burden” on Maltese residents. From January 17, Government will make vaccine certificates valid for only three months from the second dose, a decision which has already been criticised by the EU – with the latter indicating a preference for nine months.

“Given that Malta is the only Member State which has shortened the validity period of COVID-19 vaccination certificates, the Superintendent of Public Health has imposed an unnecessary hurdle for Maltese residents to travel, together with undermining consumer confidence for the tourism industry during this already very challenging winter period,” the company managing the airport said. “We urge the health authorities to halt the introduction of further unnecessary and haphazard travel restrictions, which go against the spirit of the European Union to facilitate free movement across all European Member States”, it added.

Parliament debates Opposition motion against tax ‘amnesty’

Shadow Finance Minister Mario de Marco launched the PN’s arguments as the parliament began debating the Opposition’s motion against a legal notice allowing those with tax arrears due by January 2021 to pay any tax due on the transfer of property purchased before March 2021 against their arrears. De Marco said that this legal notice had nothing to do with COVID measures and it in practice amounted to an amnesty for those who had not paid tax when due. “The government was forgiving the equivalent of tax due on the sale of property”, he argued, noting how a number of organisations such as the Malta Chamber, the IFSP and the Institute of Accountants had expressed their disapproval to it. Finance Minister Clyde Caruana replied that while the opposition wanted the legal notice repealed, claiming it was discriminatory and benefited defaulters, no one had actually applied to benefit from it. Caruana added that the government was owed €5 billion in tax arrears.

Covid-19 Update: 437 new cases of Covid-19 were reported on Monday by health authorities, while 542 recovered. An 84-year-old female died overnight, taking the death tally up to 489.