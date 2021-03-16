Patricio suffers head injury as Liverpool beat Wolves

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Liverpool stayed in the hunt for a top-four Premier League finish with a 1-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday but the match was marred by a serious-looking head injury to the home team’s goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

Play was held up for 10 minutes after Patricio collided with team mate Conor Coady in the 89th minute as they tried to close down Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, who netted but the goal was disallowed for marginal offside.

Patricio was treated and carried off on a stretcher and his Portuguese compatriot Jota, who scored the winner against his former club on the stroke of halftime, had mixed emotions after the final whistle.

epa09077170 Goalkeeper Rui Patricio (C-down) of Wolverhampton receives medical treatment after he got injured during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool FC in Wolverhampton, Britain, 15 March 2021. EPA-EFE/Jason Cairnduff

“Life is more important, we wish Rui Patricio a speedy recovery,” Jota told Sky Sports.

“Against these kind of teams you have to take advantage when they are unbalanced and they were in that moment. It was good movement and a good goal.

“We need to improve a lot in this competition and hopefully this can be the start of a great run to the end of the season.”

via Reuters

Like this: Like Loading...