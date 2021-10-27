PB Global Appointments To Support Growth Agenda

Reading Time: 2 minutes

PB Global, the logistics arm of water and energy company PB Group, has promoted Sharon Busuttil and Dorita Micallef to Operations Manager and Sales Manager respectively, a strategic move to support its rapid growth agenda across all industries it operates in.

Both Ms Busuttil and Ms Micallef enjoy long years of experience in the shipping and logistics sectors, having worked with major players in the market. Ms Busuttil in fact, started working in the freight forwarding sector in 1995, gaining experience across various departments from import to export to sales, also obtaining an IATA certification.

Ms Micallef joined PB Global three and a half years ago, following a 20-year career with a major shipping company where she gained vast experience in import and export operations, customer service and sales.

“The shipping industry is going through very challenging times and as a logistics company, our ongoing challenge is to meet clients’ tight deadlines whilst keeping them satisfied by negotiating the best rates and transit times. This secures healthy long-term relationships that help us operate in a profitable and more sustainable way,” said Donald Naudi, Managing Director of PB Global.

“Ms Busuttil and Ms Micallef joined PB Global at a very challenging time when the company was already experiencing very fast growth and the market was going through a lot of interesting shifts. They proved themselves and today, they are a fundamental backbone to our company,” added Mr Naudi.

PB Global’s business proposition is built on assisting importers and exporters through its extensive international network of partners and suppliers to cater for the unique requirements of its customers. It also services Libya, with its own fortnightly groupage service, together with full-loads, certificate of origins, weekly trailer services, courier, airfreight, sea freight, project cargo, customs documentation amongst other services.

“PB Global can be defined as a leader as we meet our clients’ business needs, we are able to negotiate directly securing some of the best rates in the business and pass on this value to our clients. Customer service is always a top priority for our company, continuously improving our core-values,” concluded Mr Naudi.

Photo: From left:- Dorita Micallef, Sales Manager and Sharon Busuttil, Operations Manager at PB Group