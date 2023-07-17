PB Group acquires 100% of the Thomas Smith insurance and logistics businesses

Reading Time: 2 minutes

PB GROUP, a Malta-based company specialised in the delivery of highly specialised engineering solutions in the Water & Energy sectors and a key regional logistics operator has acquired all the operating companies running the Thomas Smith insurance and logistics businesses.

“This acquisition marks a very important milestone for PB Group, following which we shall blend the legacy and strength of the Thomas Smith businesses within our vision to realise sustainable growth and increasingly become a key contributor to the economy of the Maltese islands” says Chairman John Naudi.

“Furthermore, this development not only consolidates our market position within the local logistics sector, but it also strengthens our regional posture, opening up our Group to further value-added internationalisation opportunities,” he added.

“We are extremely proud of the acquisition of the Thomas Smith businesses, a prestigious, established and respected brand in the local logistics sector which this year celebrates its 175 years of operations. Making Thomas Smith part of the PB Group will signal a new and exciting chapter for the motor of our enterprise: a family of 110 employees,” added CEO David Raphael Busuttil.

As a local start-up, PB Group started exploring the water and energy industries over 20 years ago, with formal operations commencing in 2008 pursuant to which it managed to build a strong international reputation and placed Malta on the international complex engineering solutions map through its delivery.

Today, the company has managed to expand its operations in ten countries across the African continent, namely Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Senegal, Ghana, Niger, Congo, Uganda and Mozambique, a number which is set to go up to 12 by the end of 2023.

