PB Group’s New Brand Image Signals New Growth

Maltese company PB Group which operates across the oil and gas, logistics and property investments sectors, is unveiling its new corporate image in line with its vision to target new growth opportunities.

“PB Group’s vision was always aimed at ensuring the company’s natural evolution into a significant market player in the oil and gas industry. The mission now is to endure the test of time and achieve success through long-term, sustainable growth,” explains David Raphaël Busuttil, the Group’s recently appointed CEO.

The company’s origins go back to 2008 when PBSERV Ltd was established as a trading company to operate in the oil and gas industry across the North African region. In 2015, PB Group was set up to service customers through its representation of established brands. Today, the Group’s business development model operates around the brands it represents.

The Group’s logistics operations are managed under the PB Global brand, considered one of the leading companies in the freight-forwarding sector for mainland Europe, Libya, Malta, and other North African countries, led by one of Malta’s veterans in the sector Donald Naudi. This operation gives the Group total control of its logistics service offer with international freight forwarding both for import and export.

The newly unveiled logo is inspired by the visual elements of a fossilized shell, adapted as a conceptualized representation of fossil fuels, whereas the spiralling elements of the shell are representative of constant growth.

“We saw a parallel between the image of fossils that have endured the test of time and PB Group as a company that has endured challenges to keep growing over time and is now ready to embrace more growth. In fact, whereas fossils are about the past, PB Group is about the future and our brand promise is to take our stakeholders into a better future through further growth,” added Mr Busuttil.

The company is in the process of finalising details in preparation for the announcement of an important investment.