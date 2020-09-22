People in Scotland banned from visiting other households indoors

Reading Time: < 1 minute

People in Scotland have been banned from visiting other households indoors, in tough new restrictions that go further than those announced for England.

First minister Nicola Sturgeon said the COVID-19 restrictions would come to force from tomorrow.

Sturgeon said that everyone who can work from home, should work from home.

Also from Friday, pubs, bars and restaurants will have to close from 10pm However, Ms Sturgeon said other restrictions would be unavoidable if rules on face masks and social distancing are not followed.

Ms Sturgeon also said she wanted to keep schools and businesses open as much as possible.

The restrictions follow those announced by British PM Johnson earlier on Tuesday.

Like this: Like Loading...