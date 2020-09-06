Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
CD eNews, UK

People reported injured in stabbings in Birmingham

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police in the English city of Birmingham declared a “major incident” after reports that a number of people were injured in stabbings early on Sunday.

“We can confirm that at approximately 12:30am today we were called to reports of a stabbing in Birmingham city centre,” West Midlands Police said in a statement. “A number of other stabbings were reported in the area shortly after.

“We are aware of a number of injured people, but at the moment we are not in a position to say how many or how serious.”
