Pete Buttigieg, the former small-city Indiana mayor and a major potential Democratic presidential candidate in the primary stages of the US Elections was among the first to congratulate Joe Biden on his victory, soon after CNN called Biden’s victory.

On Twitter, Buttigieg hailed Biden’s stance to unite and heal a divided nation.

How refreshing that our president-elect is already at work to unite and heal – ready to serve everyone who voted for this ticket, and everyone who didn’t. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) November 7, 2020

