Pfizer CEO: COVID virus will continue to circulate for many years

Reading Time: < 1 minute

PARIS, Jan 17 (Reuters) – The chief executive of Pfizer told French TV station BFM TV on Monday that the coronavirus will continue to circulate for many years to come, but that this current wave should be the last to have to lead to restrictions.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla also told BFM TV that the COVID vaccine was “safe and efficient” for children.

Bourla, also told told French TV station BFM TV that Pfizer was making a 520 million euros ($593.7 million) investment plan in France over 5 years to help tackle COVID-19.

Pfizer CEO Bourla also told BFM TV that Pfizer was setting up a partnership with French company Novasep to develop an anti-COVID pill treatment.

Photo – Albert Bourla, CEO Pfizer. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER