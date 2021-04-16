Pfizer CEO says people will likely need a third booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines within 12 months

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Pfizer Inc Chief Executive Albert Bourla said people will ‘likely’ need a third booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines within 12 months and could need annual shots, CNBC reported based on his comments from April 1, which were made public on Thursday.

Initial data has shown that vaccines from Moderna Inc and partners Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE retain most of their effectiveness for at least six months, though for how much longer has not been determined.

Even if that protection lasts far longer than six months, experts have said that rapidly spreading variants of the coronavirus and others that may emerge could lead to the need for regular booster shots similar to annual flu shots.

