Pham Minh Chinh is the new Prime Minister of Vietnam

Vietnam’s National Assembly confirmed the nomination of Pham Minh Chinh, a 62-year-old career security official, as the Southeast Asian country’s next prime minister at an official ceremony on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, outgoing Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc was confirmed as the new president, a predominantly ceremonial role.

Main Photo: Pham Minh Chinh attends a wreath laying ceremony ahead of the 11th session of the National Assembly’s 14th tenure in Hanoi, Vietnam 24 March 2021. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

