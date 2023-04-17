‘Phantom of the Opera’ Ends Record-breaking Broadway Run

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Phantom Of The Opera is no longer in New York – and has taken its final bow after a record-breaking 35-year run on Broadway.

The show, which tells the story of a disfigured phantom who haunts a Paris opera house and falls in love with a singer there, was Broadway’s longest-running show, and ended its last performance to a rapturous standing ovation and gold confetti.

Members of the current – and previous – cast stood on stage at the end of the final performance in New York on Sunday alongside writer Andrew Lloyd Webber and his production collaborator Cameron Macintosh, to sing a reprise of The Music Of The Night.

Lloyd Webber said that the show “probably” cost around £800,000 a week to run, and had a large orchestra and cast, as well as elaborate costumes and sets which pushed costs up.

Chicago now becomes Broadway’s active longest-running show, followed by Disney’s The Lion King.

The Phantom Of The Opera still runs in the West End in Her Majesty’s Theatre, which will be renamed in honour of the king over coronation weekend to reflect the new monarch.

Read more via Sky News/The New York Times

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first