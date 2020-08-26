Phil Hogan to resign from EU Commissioner

Reading Time: < 1 minute

EU Commissioner Phil Hogan is resigning from his role following controversy over his attendance at the Oireachtas Golf Society event in Clifden, Co Galway last week, a spokesperson has said.

BBC reported earlier that the Irish government has said it is clear EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan breached coronavirus health guidelines after returning to the Republic.

He has faced criticism for attending a golf dinner with more than 80 people, and for not complying with quarantine rules on arrival from Brussels.

The leaders of the coalition government in Dublin have welcomed an apology from Mr Hogan, but said concerns remained.

Earlier, Mr Hogan published a timeline of his movements in Ireland.

He provided details to the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, about his time in Ireland leading up to his attendance at the Oireachtas Golf Society event in County Galway on 19 August.

RTÉ / BBC

