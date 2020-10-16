Philippines COVID-19 task force lifts overseas travel ban for citizens

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Philippines’ coronavirus task force has lifted a ban on overseas travel for Filipino tourists, the presidential office said on Friday.

Non-essential overseas travel could resume starting October 21, ending a restriction in effect since July and potentially increasing customers for Philippine carriers that have suffered amid the pandemic.

The Philippines’ health ministry on Friday reported 3,139 new coronavirus infections and 34 additional deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases had reached 351,750, while deaths had increased to 6,531, with the Philippines recording the second highest number of casualties in Southeast Asia.

