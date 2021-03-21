Philippines to expand coronavirus curbs to include provinces near capital

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Philippines will expand tighter COVID-19 restrictions to include four provinces surrounding the capital region, President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman said on Sunday, as the country battles a renewed surge in infections.

The restrictions currently in effect in Metropolitan Manila will also be imposed in the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal, including night curfews and the prohibition of mass gatherings, Harry Roque said.

The Philippines has recorded 7,757 new cases, its second-highest single-day increase.

The daily tally follows Saturday’s record infections and marks the third straight day confirmed new cases topped 7,000.

The Philippines is battling a renewed surge in infections, including those of the new and more transmissible variants, prompting the government to tighten restrictions particularly in the capital region.

In a bulletin, the Department of Health (DOH) said total recorded cases had risen to 663,794 while confirmed deaths had reached 12,968, with 39 more fatalities recorded on Sunday. Total recoveries increased by 15,288 to 577,754.

Main Photo: Filipino police officers set up a checkpoint placard to enforce curfew in Manila, Philippines. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

