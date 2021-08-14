Photo: Car Design exhibition in tribute to Nuccio Bertone opens in Russia

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An Alfa Romeo Montreal 1971 designed by Italian automobile designer and constructor Nuccio Bertone is on display during the opening ceremony of the exhibition ‘100 Years of Italian Style Cars of Nuccio Bertone’ in Moscow, Russia.

The show features a collection of cars from the 1950s to 2010s produced by the Bertone body shop.

The exhibit is organized with the support of the Italian Embassy in Moscow, the Italian Institute of Culture in Moscow, the Nuccio Bertone Foundation, the National Automobile Museum in Turin, the Bonfanti-Vimar Museum, the Ancetres Club Italia registry.

Via EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV