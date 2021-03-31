Photo Story – A metallic monolith appears on a beach in Catalonia

View of a metallic monolith that appeared on Sa Conca beach, in the town of Castell-Platja d’Aro, in Girona, Catalonia, Spain, 30 March 2021. The two-meter height sculpture is similar to the monolith that was found in Utah desert last November.
Reading Time: < 1 minute
You may want to read...
-
Photo Story – Malta commemorates Freedom DayCDE News31st March 2021
-
-
Photo Story – Palma displaced people arrive at PembaCDE News31st March 2021
-
Photo Story – Kill the Bill demo in BristolCDE News31st March 2021
-
Photo Story – Holy Week procession in San JoseCDE News31st March 2021
-
Photo Story: RAAF Centenary commemoration in CanberraCDE News31st March 2021