Photo Story – A monument for the victims of Beirut’s port blast

Workers install a monument inside Beirut port as a remembrance for the victims of the 04 August harbor blast in Beirut, Lebanon, 27 July 2021. A massive blast on 04 August 2020 rocked Beirut’s port in which at least 200 people were killed and more than 6,000 injured, believed to have been caused by an estimated 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse, devastated the port area of Beirut and several parts of the city.

VIA EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH