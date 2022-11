Reading Time: < 1 minute

Members of Al Fursan aerobatics demonstration team of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) perform during Abu Dhabi Air Expo 2022 at Al Bateen Executive Airport in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Abu Dhabi Air Expo 2022 is running till 03 November 2022 where leaders and aviation experts from 45 countries are gathering to showcase the latest developments, technology, and equipment in general aviation.

Via EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

