Action 'Shell Must Fall' during Shell shareholder meeting in The Hague

Protesters stained in a colored vegetable oil join a protest at a Shell gas station in The Hague, The Netherlands, 18 May 2021, during a ‘Shell must fall’ action by activists of the ‘Extinction Rebellion’ and ‘Code Rood’ organizations. According to the activists, Shell continues to opt for profit at the expense of the climate, nature and human lives. The campaign took place around Shell’s annual shareholders meeting.

VIA EPA-EFE/BART MAAT