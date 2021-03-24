Photo Story – Aftermath of mass shooting in Colorado

People lay flowers at a growing memorial at the scene a day after Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa allegedly to have killed ten people including a police officer, at the King Soopers supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, USA, 23 March 2021. Boulder Police released the names of all ten victims as Denny Strong, 20, Neven Stanisic, 23, Rikki Olds, 25, Tralona Bartkowiak, 49, Suzanne Fountain, 59, Teri Leiker, 51, Eric Talley, 51, Kevin Mahoney, 61, Lynn Murray, 62 and Jody Waters, 65.
