Supporters of Peruvian presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori protest outside the house of the head of the National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE) Piero Corvetto in Lima, Peru, 14 June 2021. Peru entered a decisive week to meet its new president-elect, in the midst of the political and legal battle between the leftist Pedro Castillo and the right-wing Keiko Fujimori, who decided to request an audit of the electoral body, alleging fraud.
Photo Story – Aftermath of presidential elections in Peru
