Photo Story – Aftermath of Singapore-flagged container ship explosion

Sri Lanka Navy personnel, wearing protective gear, clear the beach from debris and other materials that washed ashore from the crippled container cargo vessel MV X-Press Pearl, on the beach of Negombo, north-west of Colombo, Sri Lanka, 02 June 2021 (issued 03 June 2021).

The island’s Fisheries Ministry urged fishermen not to venture out to seas in the 80 km stretch along the western coast. Authorities such as the Marine Environmental Protection Authority (MEPA) are concerned over possible threats to the fish-breeding shallow waters of lagoons dotting the area, which is well known for its crabs and jumbo prawns as well as for its tourist beaches. MEPA is assessing the possible impacts on the mangroves, lagoons and marine wildlife in the region, while a possible oil leak would add to the devastation.

VIA EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE