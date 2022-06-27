Photo Story – Air Show in Romania

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Romanian pilots of Hawks of Romanian Aerobatic Team perform, with their Extra 300L aerobatic airplane, a demo exercise during Aero Expo Fest air-show, 2022 edition, held at Clinceni airfield, near Bucharest, Romania, 25 June 2022. Hundreds of people from all over the country gathered for the air show, to watch the demo flights and to see the light-aircraft exhibition on display on the ground. Aero Expo Fest, organized by Romanian Aeroclub, also gather all civil aviation service providers, light aircraft manufacturers and their representatives as well as flight schools and clubs.