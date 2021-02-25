Photo Story: The ‘Aleefcom’ pets transport service in Egypt

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A team of ‘Aleefcom paxi’ for pets transport picks up a dog to transport to another place in Cairo, Egypt.

Aleefcom paxi is a pet taxi managed by a couple who offer many services to animals, like driving them from a place to another, taking them to vets, dog walking and taking them to gardens to play, and buying needed supplies.

According to the owners, they deal with different animals including dogs, cats, lion cubs, crocodiles, snakes, and the cost starts from 150 EGP (around eight euros), and they deal with an average of 70 requests every month.

Via EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

