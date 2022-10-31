Photo story: All Saints Day celebrations in Hungary

Reading Time: < 1 minute

People visit the graves of their loved ones on the occasion of the approaching All Saints Day and Day of the Dead in a cemetery of Nyiragyhaza, Hungary.

All Saints Day, also known as All Hallows’ Day, or Hallowmas, is a Christian celebration in honor of all the saints from Christian history.

In Western Christianity, it is observed on November 1st by the Roman Catholic Church, the Methodist Church, the Lutheran Church, and other Protestant denominations.

The Eastern Orthodox Church and associated Eastern Catholic churches observe All Saints Day on the first Sunday following Pentecost

Photo: EPA-EFE/ATTILA BALAZS

