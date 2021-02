Reading Time: < 1 minute

(L-R) The artworks ‘Mao,’ ‘Mao Wallpaper,’ ‘Hammer And Sickle’ and ‘Ladies And Gentlemen (Wilhelmina Ross)’ by US artist Andy Warhol are on display at the Museum Ludwig in Cologne, Germany, 22 February 2021. The large-scale exhibition, titled ‘Andy Warhol Now,’ with more than 100 works in a variety of artistic media is a collaboration between Cologne’s Museum Ludwig and London’s Tate Modern and runs in Cologne until 13 June 2021.

EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

