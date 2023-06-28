Photo Story: Angela Merkel receives Doctorat honoris causa title at Sciences Po Paris

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C) receives the Honoris Causa Doctorate during the ceremony of awarding her the Honoris Causa Doctorate in the Emile Boutmy amphitheater at Sciences Po in Paris, France, 27 June 2023.

Sciences Po awards Angela Merkel an honorary doctorate for her commitment to European integration, her role in Franco-German relations and international cooperation, as well as her key role during the 2015 migration crisis.

She becomes the 28th personality to receive an honorary doctorate from Sciences Po.

Via EPA-EFE/Mohammed Badra

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first