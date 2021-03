Reading Time: < 1 minute

An anti-government protester shouts slogans as other demonstrators burn tires to block the road during a rally against the power cuts, the high cost of living and the low purchasing power of the Lebanese pound, in front of Lebanese Central Bank at Hamra street in Beirut, Lebanon, 15 March 2021. Many Lebanese have recently expressed anger at the growing economic and currency crisis, as well as the failure of political leaders to form a government after months of deadlock.

VIA EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

