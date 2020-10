Reading Time: < 1 minute

A person waves a Chilean flag during a protest against the government of Sebastian Pinera at Plaza Italia in Santiago, Chile.

Protests began on 18 October 2019 to demand greater social rights and have so far left as many as 30 people dead, and thousands injured and detained.

A constitutional plebiscite will be held on 25 October to decide whether or not to re-write the current constitution, which was inherited from the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship.

Via EPA-EFE/ELVIS GONZALEZ

