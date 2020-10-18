Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Photo Story: Anti-Government protests in Port-au-Prince

A photo taken during an anti-Government protest in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

 The opposition organized a large demonstration against President Jovenel Moise, coinciding with the anniversary of the death of the hero of independence Jean Jacques Dessalines.

The government and the opposition are increasingly at odds over the calendar of legislative, presidential and municipal elections proposed by Moise for the coming months, in a context of deep political, economic and social crisis that threatens to destabilize Haiti.

Via EPA-EFE/Jean Marc Herve Abelard
