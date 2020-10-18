Photo Story: Anti-Government protests in Port-au-Prince

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A photo taken during an anti-Government protest in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

The opposition organized a large demonstration against President Jovenel Moise, coinciding with the anniversary of the death of the hero of independence Jean Jacques Dessalines.

The government and the opposition are increasingly at odds over the calendar of legislative, presidential and municipal elections proposed by Moise for the coming months, in a context of deep political, economic and social crisis that threatens to destabilize Haiti.

Via EPA-EFE/Jean Marc Herve Abelard

Like this: Like Loading...