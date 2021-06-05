Photo Story: Anything to Say? art installation in Geneva

Reading Time: < 1 minute

People walk past the sculpture ‘AnythingtoSay?’ by Italian artist Davide Dormino representing the whistleblowers (L-R) Edward Snowden, Chelsea Manning and Julian Assange as the artwork is installed on the Paquis pier in front of the Geneva Jet d’eau, in Geneva, Switzerland.

The sculpture was officially inaugurated on the 05 June, the day after the launch of the ‘Geneva Call to free Julian Assange’ campaign.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, currently held in solitary confinement at the Belmarsh maximum security prison in London, is the subject of an extradition request from the United States, where he faces up to 175 years in prison for violations of the Espionage Act. I

n the name of the humanitarian values rooted in Geneva, a dozen personalities are mobilizing to launch the ‘Geneva call to free Assange’ campaign.

Via EPA-EFE/MAGALI GIRARDIN