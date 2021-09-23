Photo Story: Arctic Sea ice has reached minimum extent for 2021

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A handout picture made available by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) of an image visualizing Arctic Sea ice on 16 September 2021, when the ice appeared to reach its yearly minimum extent (issued 23 September 2021).

According to scientists of the US National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC) at the University of Colorado Boulder, Arctic Sea ice has likely reached its minimum extent for the year at 4.72 million square kilometres on 16 September 2021. The 2021 minimum is the twelfth lowest in the nearly 43-year satellite record.

The last 15 years are the lowest 15 sea ice extents in the satellite record.

Via EPA-EFE/NASA’S SCIENTIFIC VISUALIZATION STUDIO