Reading Time: < 1 minute

A model poses in front of paintings by Italian Baroque artist Artemisia Gentileschi, both titled ‘Judith Beheading Holofernes’, during a preview of the exhibition ‘Artemisia’ at the National Gallery in London, Britain.

The exhibit will open to the public on 03 October 2020 and run until 24 January 2021.

A gallery employee poses in front a painting by Artemisia Gentileschi, called ‘Susannah and the Elders’ (R) at the preview of the exhibition ‘Artemisia’ at the National Gallery in London, Britain.

Via EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Like this: Like Loading...