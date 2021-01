Reading Time: < 1 minute

Clerk of the House of Representatives Cheryl L. Johnson, followed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment managers, carry the article of impeachment through Statuary Hall as they pass from the House to the Senate in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 25 January 2021. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Senate trial against former US President Donald J. Trump, on incitement of a mob attack against the US Capitol, will begin the week of February 08.

EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Like this: Like Loading...