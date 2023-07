Reading Time: < 1 minute

A handout photo made available by Western Australia’s state Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions shows a pod of whales swimming off the West Australian coast before stranding themselves on a remote beach in Western Australia, Australia.

Nearly 100 pilot whales stranded themselves on Cheynes Beach 60km east of Albany in Western Australia on 25 July, almost half of them died on 26 July morning.

Via EPA-EFE/WA DBCA

