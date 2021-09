Bitcoin rises back above $50,000 Bitcoin rose 0.49% to $50,188.4 at 1004 GMT on Sunday, adding $245.24 to its previous close. ...

Austria and Serbia vow to stop Afghan refugees entering Europe The leaders of Austria and Serbia have met to discuss stopping Afghan refugees from entering Eu...

Montenegro police fire teargas at protesters incensed over cleric’s enthronement Montenegro police used teargas to disperse hundreds of people protesting against the enthroneme...

Foreign fighters and mercenaries must leave Libya, says UN chief U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is again urging countries to withdraw all foreign fight...

Banca Monte dei Paschi is a ‘huge problem’, Italy’s League says CERNOBBIO, Italy Sept 5 (Reuters) - Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi is a "huge problem", the hea...

Photo Story: Athens Flying Week Air Show at Tanagra Airbase A Greek Spitfire performs a low pass during an airshow at Tanagra air base, north of Athens, Gr...

Australia reports 1,684 new COVID-19 cases but planning a merry Christmas Australia reported 1,684 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday as authorities race ahead with ...

Britain warns of ‘cold mistrust’ if EU does not move on N.Ireland trade The stand-off between Britain and the European Union over post-Brexit trading rules for Norther...

Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi to contest Libyan Presidential election The son of the late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi announced that he would run in the presiden...