People seek a way to cross a flooded street during a storm in Athens, Greece, 24 August 2022.

Various parts of Greece this week experienced stormy weather and hailstorms are expected in the central and northern areas, Thrace, and the northeastern Aegean Sea.

Photo: EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU