Australia, Photo Story

Photo Story: Australia’s Navy ship built in Spain departs towards Australia

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The first of two Supply-class auxiliary oiler replenishment (AOR), designed and built by Spanish company Navantia for Australia’s Navy, departs from Navantia’s shipyard in Ferrol city, north-western Spain, towards Garden Island naval base near Perth (Australia.

 The ship, HMAS Supply (II) (with pennant number A195), will arrive to Garden Island in some 35 days. The ship is one of the two warships constructed by Spain’s Navantia for Australia.

Via EPA-EFE/KIKO DELGADO

By Corporate Dispatch

