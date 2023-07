Reading Time: < 1 minute

Underprivileged children supported by the international Don Bosco organization in India wear tiger masks while participating participate in the ‘Save Our Tiger’ awareness campaign on the ‘International Tiger Day’ in Bangalore, India.

The ‘International Tiger Day is observed annually on 29 July to raise awareness about the danger of an extinction of tigers and the need to save them.

Via EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

