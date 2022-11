Reading Time: < 1 minute

People visit the Bangkok Illumination 2022 show at ICONSIAM shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand.

The theme of this year’s show is ‘Smart Solar Christmas Light,’ with its centerpiece being a solar powered Christmas tree, powered by stored electricity gathered from a solar rooftop.

ICONSIAM’s Illumination show will run until 05 January 2023.

Via EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

